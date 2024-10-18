Oregon takes care of business against Purdue with 35-0 win

The Ducks (7-0) opened with a methodical 75-yard drive, capped by an 8-yard touchdown run from Jordan James. Dillon Gabriel was sharp from the outset, going 3 for 3 for 68 yards, including a 49-yard completion to Evan Stewart that set up the score. Gabriel finished the night completing 21 of 25 passes for 290 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Oregon’s defense answered early questions about whether they could contain Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne, who struggled throughout. Matayo Uiagalelei notched a key sack on Purdue’s opening drive to force a punt, and the Ducks kept the pressure on Browne all night, limiting him to just 9 completions on 19 attempts for 93 yards.

After extending their lead to 14-0 late in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown plunge by James, Oregon faced its first real challenge. Purdue (1-6) found some momentum with two runs for over 30 yards, but the drive stalled at Oregon’s 35-yard line. The Boilermakers’ offensive rhythm was disrupted by penalties and a stout Ducks defense, which kept them off the scoreboard despite a solid ground game that racked up over 100 rushing yards in the first half.

Oregon’s offense then delivered a back-breaking 99-yard drive in the second quarter. Highlighted by a 38-yard catch-and-run from Gabriel to Sadiq, the drive ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Tez Johnson, making it 21-0 with 11:42 left in the half. Purdue had a chance to cut into the lead but missed a 36-yard field goal later in the quarter.

Despite their dominance, the Ducks' offense sputtered in the third quarter, managing just 66 yards. Purdue had opportunities, but two fourth-down failures kept them from capitalizing. With a comfortable lead, Oregon's defense stayed strong, holding Purdue to just 73 yards in the third quarter.

Oregon regained momentum in the fourth quarter, as Gabriel connected with Noah Whittington for an 8-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 28-0. The Ducks sealed the win with a methodical 8-play, 55-yard drive, capped by a 12-yard touchdown run from reserve Jay Harris, making it 35-0 with 8:13 remaining.

While the Ducks offense cooled after an explosive start, the defense remained solid, allowing less than 300 total yards and keeping Purdue off the scoreboard. Oregon’s run defense was tested, giving up several big plays, but they held firm when it counted, stopping multiple fourth-down attempts.

After their big win over Ohio State last week, the Ducks may have shown some signs of a letdown, particularly in run defense, but their overall dominance was never in question. Oregon now sets its sights on continuing their unbeaten season while Purdue is left searching for answers after another tough loss.







