Oregon to face Ohio State in Rose Bowl rematch

The stage is set. On January 1, 2025, Oregon and Ohio State will clash at the Rose Bowl in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff, rekindling memories of one of the most thrilling games of the 2024 season. The Ducks’ first year in the Big Ten was punctuated by their dramatic 32-31 victory over the Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium—a game that cemented Oregon as a true contender in their new conference.

Oregon earned its trip to the Rose Bowl with a win over Penn State in teh Big Ten Championship Game while the Buckeyes needed a home playoff win over Tennessee to find their way to the highly anticipated matchup.



Now, the stakes are even higher. This isn’t just a conference rematch; it’s a battle for a spot in the semifinals, where the winner will face either Texas or Arizona State. The history between these two programs runs deep, but the Rose Bowl adds an extra layer of nostalgia. Despite both teams now being Big Ten rivals, this iconic venue evokes memories of its traditional ties to the Pac-12 and Big Ten, making this showdown a perfect blend of the past and the present.

For Oregon, the key will be to replicate their offensive heroics from the regular-season matchup, where they were able to exploit one of the better defensive units in the nation for big plays in the passing game. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes will be seeking redemption, determined to erase the sting of that one-point loss.

The Rose Bowl has always been about grandeur and legacy, and this game promises to deliver both. As fans flock to Pasadena, they’ll witness a battle that not only defines a season but potentially shapes the next chapter of two storied programs.

The jungle awaits, and only one team will emerge to take the next step toward a national championship.



