Oregon to get official visit from Rivals250 CB Jacobe Covington
Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro defensive back Jacobe Covington is a coveted prospect. The Rivals250 CB holds more than two dozen offers but has trimmed his interest list. In May he released a top eight...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news