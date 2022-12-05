Oregon Transfer Portal Tracker
Oregon currently has a class of 24 commits for 2023 and is expected to be active in bringing in talent from the transfer portal as well, so the Ducks are going to have to make quite a bit of room for this to happen.
As of Dec. 5, there have been 11 declared intents to transfer and we are expecting quite a few more.
We will be keeping track of the outgoing and incoming transfers in this article and will be ranking the impact on 1-10 scale for each player.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning expressed some reservations about what the transfer portal has become, but he also made clear he and his staff will continue to leverage it to their advantage.
"The thing I would say is I wonder if you could go back however many months this first started if this what we wanted. Is this really what we wanted college football to be? And I don't know if that's the reality, right?" Lanning said Sunday. "... I know this, at surface level, the intent, what the portal was intended to do was really a great opportunity for student-athletes. Now, where it's headed, I don't know if that's the case, and I don't know if that's great for college football.
"That being said, we're going to take advantage of every resource that we have to enhance our program and make us better. It's certainly helped us this past year. ... It's been really good to us, we've done a really good job of managing it."
Indeed, the Ducks brought in star quarterback Bo Nix, top cornerback Christian Gonzalez, top running backs Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington, defensive line help and more through the portal last cycle.
As for the priority wants this time around ...
"We're going to look to enhance our program in every facet, every opportunity we get to make our program better," Lanning said. "... The goal is to find good people that fit the characteristics that we're looking for in our program regardless of just position. And certainly you'll look for some position-specific pieces, but I'm not going to limit our search to just a couple positions. We're going to look for guys that make our program better and that fit our culture as we move forward."
Transfer Portal Entrants
WR Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Destination: Undecided
Notes: Thornton had 17 catches for 366 yards and 1 TD in the 2022 campaign, as he primarily backed up senior Chase Cota. Thornton was in position to take over the starting spot next year and showed flashes of potential toward the end of the season. He has a couple years of eligibility remaining.
Impact Score: 7
Impact Notes: This score has a bit to do with a couple of factors: First, Thornton is extremely talented but hasn't taken his game to the next level yet. I feel there is a good chance he will break out in his remaining time, but as he hasn't quite hit that next gear yet, he loses a touch of impact from that fact. Second, Oregon is pretty talented at the WR spot, with some very big talent coming in. If Oregon was thinner at this position, this score would be higher.
RB Byron Cardwell
Destination: Undecided
Notes: Cardwell was injured for much of the 2022 campaign, but he still recorded 11 carries for 76 yards and a TD as well as 4 catches for 34 yards and a TD in just two games. Despite being a solid back, both Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington have staked their claim to the position, making touches for the upcoming season an area of concern for Cardwell. Cardwell was only in a couple games, so he should have three years to play three seasons still.
Impact Score: 6
Impact Notes: Similar to before, this score is impacted by a couple things: First, Cardwell is highly gifted but also ended up getting beat out by some newcomers in camp. I think he has the drive and will to clean up those small parts of his game and be a huge contributor for his next stop. Second, Oregon is very solid at the RB spot, with more top talent coming in. If Oregon was thinner at this position, this score would be higher.
LB Justin Flowe
Destination: Undecided
Notes: Flowe was injured for most of his first two years in Eugene, but finally had a healthy season in 2022. Despite having all-world talent, overcoming those injuries and matching his ability to the scheme wasn't quite there in 2022. Flowe, a former five-star, only recorded 35 tackles on the season, including 14 solo. He didn't have an interception, forced or recovered fumble and had by far his best showing in the first game of the season. Flowe will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Impact Score: 5
Impact Notes: This one is mostly the solo factor of Flowe being full of potential but not quite there yet at the college level. Sure, you can point to the injuries as part of that, but that is another issue that drags this impact score down a bit. It is a difficult balance having someone that is right on the edge of crazy in his play, as if he can learn to use it to his advantage, he will be unstoppable. For now, we are left to wonder if that go-100%-every-second mentality can be harnessed to something greater.
