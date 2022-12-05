Oregon currently has a class of 24 commits for 2023 and is expected to be active in bringing in talent from the transfer portal as well, so the Ducks are going to have to make quite a bit of room for this to happen.

As of Dec. 5, there have been 11 declared intents to transfer and we are expecting quite a few more.

We will be keeping track of the outgoing and incoming transfers in this article and will be ranking the impact on 1-10 scale for each player.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning expressed some reservations about what the transfer portal has become, but he also made clear he and his staff will continue to leverage it to their advantage.

"The thing I would say is I wonder if you could go back however many months this first started if this what we wanted. Is this really what we wanted college football to be? And I don't know if that's the reality, right?" Lanning said Sunday. "... I know this, at surface level, the intent, what the portal was intended to do was really a great opportunity for student-athletes. Now, where it's headed, I don't know if that's the case, and I don't know if that's great for college football.

"That being said, we're going to take advantage of every resource that we have to enhance our program and make us better. It's certainly helped us this past year. ... It's been really good to us, we've done a really good job of managing it."

Indeed, the Ducks brought in star quarterback Bo Nix, top cornerback Christian Gonzalez, top running backs Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington, defensive line help and more through the portal last cycle.

As for the priority wants this time around ...

"We're going to look to enhance our program in every facet, every opportunity we get to make our program better," Lanning said. "... The goal is to find good people that fit the characteristics that we're looking for in our program regardless of just position. And certainly you'll look for some position-specific pieces, but I'm not going to limit our search to just a couple positions. We're going to look for guys that make our program better and that fit our culture as we move forward."