DuckSportsAuthority - Oregon two touchdown favorites over OSU

Oregon two touchdown favorites over OSU
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (3-0) are going to be favored for the fourth week in a row when they head to Corvallis to take on Oregon State (1-2) at Reser Stadium. Both teams enter the game on a winning streak, although the Beavers one extends back only to last Saturday.
Despite their record, OSU has been competitive this season. Their season opener was a 38-28 home loss to WSU followed by a 21-27 loss at Washington. Their 31-27 home win over Cal last weekend gives them momentum heading into their rivalry game.
Oregon is favored by two touchdowns against Oregon State, and that seems about right. But just like last weekend against UCLA, anything can happen, especially in a rivalry game. Chip Kelly and the Bruins arrived in Eugene two touchdown underdogs and took the game down to the wire before the Ducks prevailed 38-35.
The betting line coupled with the over/under implies that bettors believe the Ducks will win the game with the final score somewhere around 39-25.
Game Details
Oregon at Oregon State
Friday, November 27, 2020
TV: ESPN, 4:30 PM PT
Reser Stadium, Corvallis