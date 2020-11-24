DuckSportsAuthority - Oregon two touchdown favorites over OSU

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (3-0) are going to be favored for the fourth week in a row when they head to Corvallis to take on Oregon State (1-2) at Reser Stadium. Both teams enter the game on a winning streak, although the Beavers one extends back only to last Saturday.

Despite their record, OSU has been competitive this season. Their season opener was a 38-28 home loss to WSU followed by a 21-27 loss at Washington. Their 31-27 home win over Cal last weekend gives them momentum heading into their rivalry game.

