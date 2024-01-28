Bear Tenney is already getting close to making a decision about his future. The 2025 tight end wants to lock in his commitment with one program in an ever-changing college football landscape.

This weekend, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound pass catcher from Lehi High School in Utah made the trek out to Oregon as he continues to assess his top options. Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer visited Tenney earlier in the week ahead of the visit, and that relationship continued to blossom throughout the stay in Eugene.

"I'm not gonna lie, it's looking real good right now," Tenney said Sunday. "My relationship with Dan Lanning and Drew Mehringer, it's pretty strong. We're tight. I'm looking to commit here pretty soon either to Tennessee, Michigan or Oregon.



"After that Oregon visit, it really opened up my eyes about how elite of a program they are."