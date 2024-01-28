Advertisement
Oregon visit leaves big impact on 2025 TE Bear Tenney

Bear Tenney was able to build on his relationship with Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer during his weekend trip to Eugene.
Matt Moreno • DuckSportsAuthority
Recruiting Analyst
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.

Bear Tenney is already getting close to making a decision about his future. The 2025 tight end wants to lock in his commitment with one program in an ever-changing college football landscape.

This weekend, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound pass catcher from Lehi High School in Utah made the trek out to Oregon as he continues to assess his top options. Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer visited Tenney earlier in the week ahead of the visit, and that relationship continued to blossom throughout the stay in Eugene.

"I'm not gonna lie, it's looking real good right now," Tenney said Sunday. "My relationship with Dan Lanning and Drew Mehringer, it's pretty strong. We're tight. I'm looking to commit here pretty soon either to Tennessee, Michigan or Oregon.

"After that Oregon visit, it really opened up my eyes about how elite of a program they are."

Tenney has been well traveled as a recruit throughout the process already, so he feels ready to make a decision soon based on the visits he's taken up to this point. Getting the opportunity to spend more time with the Oregon staff certainly has helped put the Ducks directly in the conversation.

