Take Two: Trust and Cheer

Yet, here we are with the addition of cornerback Jarius Canady, who actually entered the portal back on December 19—so he wasn’t some last-minute surprise. Personally, I tend to tread lightly when it comes to questioning coaching decisions because the staff clearly has more information than the rest of us. This move doesn’t seem to be about plugging some unknown injury; usually, word of a major health setback would have leaked out in today’s hyper-connected era.

It’s almost the classic “to be or not to be” dilemma, stretched into the world of college football roster management. When Oregon added defensive backs Teran Johnson and Dillon Thieneman from the transfer portal this past December, most onlookers assumed the Ducks were finished fortifying that part of the secondary—barring any unforeseen departures in the spring window or sudden injuries. After all, December and January came and went with the second signing period passing quietly, and no one really expected another defensive back to arrive.





What does appear relevant is that Oregon’s defensive backs coach, Chris Hampton, previously coached Canady at Tulane for two seasons before taking the job in Eugene. That existing relationship is a powerful factor. Hampton already knows what Canady can offer and evidently believes he’s worth bringing into a secondary many observers thought was set.

Beyond that, there’s a broader context that will shape how rosters get constructed moving forward, and I suspect it’s factoring into decisions like these. Last season, Oregon carried over 120 players, but the upcoming changes in 2025 will force teams to trim overall roster totals to 105 players, regardless of how many scholarship spots are available. When numbers get that tight, teams will be far less inclined to stash “developmental” players. Playoff contenders, in particular, might use “load management” strategies—like Oregon did this past season—to keep players fresh, but that also means you need more “instant impact” athletes and fewer projects who may never see the field.

It’s not an easy conversation to have. Coaches may need to cut ties with some guys like a Dane Sipos or Jacob Pruitt—players who have been part of the program but sit deep on the depth chart—simply because the updated rules will demand a leaner, more talent-rich roster. An addition like Canady, who presumably offers minimal drop-off when stepping onto the field, could be exactly what Oregon needs to remain competitive under these constraints.

Of course, there could also be position switches on the horizon or some team-level intel we’re not privy to yet. But the larger takeaway is that these sorts of moves—adding seemingly unexpected transfers—are bound to become more common as programs adapt to stricter roster limits and the ongoing puzzle of scholarship distribution. Oregon’s pursuit of Canady might just be one more sign that, in this new era of roster management, every spot on the team must be filled with purpose—and a coach’s inside knowledge often tips the scales.

Take Two: The hate is reserved for purple

I’m not the kind of die-hard NFL fan who camps out on the couch every Sunday from kickoff to the final whistle. Truthfully, most of my football-watching energy is spent during the Oregon Ducks season—I need a little breather once that heart-pounding ride is over. But I still keep one eye on the NFL, mostly because it’s really cool to watch former Oregon players carry the torch into the pros. There’s something so satisfying about seeing guys you’ve been tracking since they were high school standouts (we’re talking 15-year-old prospects here!) make a name for themselves on the biggest stage in sports. It gives the NFL season a personal touch, like you have a little investment in their success.

Now, I typically don’t jump on the “hate train” unless someone is going head-to-head with my team (the Miami Dolphins—who haven’t exactly spoiled me with greatness for a while). Besides, I have close Marine Corps family in the Kansas City area who bleed Chiefs red, and they’ve got season tickets right there in Arrowhead. With that kind of connection, I can’t muster any animosity toward the Chiefs.

But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel a special sense of pride watching Michael Clay—former Oregon linebacker and all-around Duck hero—earn himself a Super Bowl ring as the Eagles’ special teams coordinator. I mean, how awesome is that? He was the guy behind that legendary fake punt against Oregon State. He had that memorable fumble recovery in the Rose Bowl vs. Wisconsin. He’s been grinding away in the NFL since 2014, and he’s clearly done something right. It’s a win for him, a win for Oregon fans, and it makes me smile because his dad was actually a longtime member of Duck Sports Authority, even dropped by one of our tailgates back in the day.

So, for me, that particular Super Bowl was a real no-lose situation. I was happy for the Chiefs because of my family ties and happy for Michael Clay because he’s a Duck. At the end of the day, I’ll save my one real nugget of football hatred for that certain team to the north—the rest is all just good fun and rooting for the homegrown kids who’ve made it to the top.



