DuckSportsAuthority - Oregon wins second consecutive Pac-12 Championship with 31-24 win

Preparing for their third potential opponent in the last week, Oregon entered the Pac-12 Championship as a slight underdog by the odds-makers; and a bigger underdog in the eyes of many pundits. USC recovered from their slow early start and started to make plays offensively with Kedon Slovis overcoming his early miscues with a strong performance. Slovis, who came into the game leading the conference in passing yards and touchdowns while completing over 70-percent of his passes, threw for 320 yards on 28 of 52 for the game despite being under constant pressure for much of the game – but it was his three interceptions that changed the tone for this game.

The Oregon defense started the game with a fire that generated an early 14-0 lead with two early interceptions converted into quick scores for the Ducks.

The Ducks struggled offensively for much of the first half. Though they led 21-14 at the half, Oregon’s high-powered offense had been ground to a near standstill gaining just 122 total yards in the first half.

The Duck defense stole the show early as Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Oregon defensive line played their best game of the season. Thibodeaux played like a first-round NFL draft pick constantly beating double teams and making Slovis uncomfortable in the pocket.

The Trojans, who are last in the conference in rushing with just 109.2 yards per game and 3.5 yards per carry this season were even worse against Oregon gaining just 1.4 yards per carry with 28 carries for 38 yards. But his USC team is built on the Air Raid offense and use short passes in the same manner as others rush the ball and after their slow start were very effective at creating mismatches.

Perhaps the most important play of the first half was a tackle made by Cyrus Habibi-Likio on Shough’s first half interception. The play saved a touchdown and the Duck defense forced a long field goal attempt which USC missed. Shough, who completed just 8 passes on 15 attempts for 91 yards, threw for two touchdowns.

After struggling to move the ball for the first half, the Oregon offense responded with a 14-play, 83-yard drive that took 7:40 off the clock. Offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead called on Bostonn College transfer Anthony Brown frequently in this game and his presence was a difference maker. USC treated his presence on the field as a wildcat rushing threat, but Brown showed deft touch completing two touchdown passes in the game.

The third quarter was a reverse image of the first half with ball control and lengthy drives taking up most of the quarter, but there were two plays that really changed the complexion of the game for Oregon. On third-and-goal, DJ James knocked down a pass and forced a USC field goal. After the score, USC kicked an onside kick and recovered, but Thibodeaux’s sack of Slovis forced a punt giving Oregon possession at the 20-yard line.

Oregon answered with another long drive going 58-yards on 11 plays and consuming another 6:00 of game clock to take a 31-17 lead with 10:26 left in the game. The Trojans have seen this before, however, with three late game comebacks for a win this season and USC looked to create one more starting with exceptional field position on their next possession after a short, line-drive kickoff set them up at their own 40-yard line.

USC marched 60 yards in 4:02 to pull within 7 points with 6:16 left in the game. But there would be no more magic. Oregon’s defense, which had controlled the majority of the game came up with the play of the night as Slovis attempted to throw the ball away while under heavy pressure; Jamal Hill made an acrobatic, tip-toe interception on the sideline that all but sealed the game for Oregon.

The Oregon run game, absent CJ Verdell got a boost from freshman Sean Dollars with his most extensive action of the season carrying the ball 7 times for 52 yards. Travis Dye led Oregon with 11 carries for 55 yards.

The Ducks, who received the spot in the game due to a Covid-19 outbreak from North Division champion Washington, proved that they were better than they had played in their last two games as the defense held the Trojans to just 38 rushing yards on 28 attempts.

Oregon now awaits their opponent for the 2021 Fiesta Bowl as they earn an automatic New Year’s Six berth with the win.



