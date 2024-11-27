Oregon women drop pair at Hawaii North Shore Showcase

LAIE, HAWAII — The Oregon Ducks women's basketball team faced a challenging test against Georgia Tech at the Hawaii North Shore Showcase, ultimately losing 74-58 in a game where the Ducks struggled to find their rhythm. This was the first of two consecutive defeats for Oregon, bringing their record to 6-2.

Slow Start and Rebounding Woes

The game started off relatively even, with Oregon managing to keep the score close through the first half. However, Georgia Tech began to pull away in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter, where they made a decisive push that sealed Oregon's fate. One of the key factors in Georgia Tech's victory was their dominance on the boards. The Yellow Jackets outrebounded Oregon 53-31, giving them numerous second-chance opportunities that they capitalized on throughout the game.

Georgia Tech's Ariadna Termis led the charge with 13 points, including three critical three-pointers that swung momentum in their favor. Tonie Morgan also played a significant role, contributing 10 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, showcasing her versatility and leadership on the court.

Oregon's Struggles from Deep

Oregon, on the other hand, faced significant difficulties shooting the ball, particularly from beyond the arc. The Ducks connected on just 15.4% of their three-point attempts, which made it difficult for them to keep pace with the Yellow Jackets. In addition, Oregon committed 14 turnovers, which only added to their challenges. Peyton Scott led the Ducks with nine points, while Deja Kelly added 10 points and five rebounds, but the team collectively lacked the offensive spark needed to overcome Georgia Tech's pressure defense.

A Game of Missed Opportunities

Throughout the game, Oregon had several chances to close the gap but failed to convert when it mattered most. Georgia Tech's defensive intensity forced Oregon into taking rushed shots and making poor decisions with the basketball, which ultimately cost them the game. Despite a valiant effort to stay within reach, the Ducks couldn't overcome their shooting woes and rebounding disparity.

Oregon vs. South Dakota State:

Just a day after their loss to Georgia Tech, the Oregon Ducks found themselves in another difficult matchup at the Hawaii North Shore Showcase, this time against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The game ended in heartbreak for the Ducks, as they fell 72-70 in a nail-biter that went down to the final seconds.

A Back-and-Forth Battle

The game was marked by multiple lead changes and intense back-and-forth action, with neither team able to pull away by more than a few points. Oregon showed resilience, tying the game multiple times and fighting to stay in contention until the very end. However, South Dakota State managed to pull ahead late in the fourth quarter, thanks to a clutch three-pointer by Haleigh Timmer that gave the Jackrabbits a six-point cushion with just under two minutes to play.

Ducks' Late Rally Falls Short

Oregon refused to go quietly, cutting the deficit to just two points after Amina Muhammad's layup off a South Dakota State turnover. With time winding down, the Ducks had an opportunity to tie or take the lead, but their final shot attempt fell short, sealing the victory for the Jackrabbits. It was a tough ending for an Oregon team that had fought so hard to stay in the game.

Key Performances

South Dakota State's Brooklyn Meyer was instrumental in the victory, leading the Jackrabbits with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Her presence in the paint was a major factor, as she consistently found ways to score and grab crucial rebounds, particularly in the second half. Haleigh Timmer also came up big for South Dakota State, hitting key shots when her team needed them most.

For Oregon, Deja Kelly once again led the team in scoring, finishing with 17 points and six rebounds. Kelly's efforts kept the Ducks in the game, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Jackrabbits' balanced attack. Amina Muhammad also had a strong performance, contributing 12 points and providing energy on both ends of the floor. Despite their efforts, the Ducks were plagued by fouls and missed opportunities, which ultimately cost them the game.

Looking Ahead

With back-to-back losses, the Ducks will need to regroup and refocus as they prepare for their next matchup. The road has proven to be a challenging place for Oregon, and the team will need to address their rebounding issues and improve their shooting efficiency if they hope to get back on track.

The Ducks will return home for a series of games that could provide them with an opportunity to regain their confidence and get back in the win column. With the season still young, Oregon has time to make the necessary adjustments, but they will need to do so quickly if they want to remain competitive in a tough conference.

Final Thoughts

This week has been a challenging one for the Oregon Ducks, who have now dropped to 6-2 on the season. The losses to Georgia Tech and South Dakota State at the Hawaii North Shore Showcase highlight some of the areas where the Ducks need to improve, particularly in terms of rebounding and shooting consistency. However, the team's resilience and determination are evident, and with strong leadership from players like Deja Kelly and Amina Muhammad, there is reason to believe that Oregon can bounce back.

The next few games will be crucial for the Ducks as they look to get back on track and build momentum heading into conference play. Fans will be hoping to see a more disciplined and efficient Oregon team, one that can capitalize on opportunities and close out tight games. For now, the Ducks will need to learn from their mistakes and continue to grow as a team, taking the lessons from these tough losses and using them to fuel future success.