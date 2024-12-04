Oregon women end two game losing streak

EUGENE, Ore. — Peyton Scott scored 23 points and Amina Muhammad added 22 as Oregon snapped a two-game skid with an 85-70 victory over Washington State on Sunday afternoon.

Oregon (7-2) held off several comeback attempts by Washington State (4-5), using a strong second half to pull away from the Cougars. After leading 34-33 at halftime, Oregon outscored Washington State 51-36 in the final 20 minutes, including a 31-21 surge in the third quarter that broke the game open.

Scott hit four 3-pointers and shot 7 of 12 from the field, while Muhammad went 11 of 15 and grabbed five rebounds. Phillipina Kyei came off the bench to contribute 13 points and 10 rebounds, helping Oregon dominate the boards with a 37-28 advantage. The Ducks also recorded 22 assists, with Elisa Mevius dishing out six.

Washington State was led by Eleonora Villa’s 18 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Tara Wallack added 15 points and seven rebounds, while Astera Tuhina chipped in 14 points, all from behind the arc. Despite their efforts, the Cougars struggled to maintain their early momentum and found themselves trailing by as many as 20 points late in the game.

Oregon’s defense forced 16 turnovers, leading to 22 points, and the Ducks dominated in the paint, scoring 50 points compared to 32 by the Cougars. The Cougars managed to cut the deficit to three points early in the fourth quarter, but Oregon responded with an 11-0 run to regain control.

The victory gave Oregon a boost in their non-conference schedule, while Washington State has now dropped two straight games.



