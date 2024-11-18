Oregon Women Stay Perfect, Defeat Grand Canyon 70-54

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon's women's basketball team extended its unbeaten streak to five games, cruising to a 70-54 victory over Grand Canyon on Sunday night. Peyton Scott led the Ducks with 17 points, and the team showcased a deep bench to overpower the Antelopes.

Grand Canyon held an early 4-2 lead, but it was short-lived as Oregon responded with a strong 20-0 run spanning the first and second quarters. Scott's hot shooting, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc, gave the Ducks momentum that Grand Canyon couldn't match. Oregon finished the game shooting 37.7% from the field and an impressive 83.3% from the free throw line.

Amina Muhammad added 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Oregon, while Deja Kelly chipped in with a team-high 11 rebounds and 4 assists. Oregon dominated on the boards, outrebounding Grand Canyon 47-32 and capitalizing on second-chance opportunities with 16 offensive rebounds that led to nine second-chance points.

The Antelopes struggled to find a rhythm offensively, shooting 35% from the field. Trinity San Antonio led Grand Canyon with 18 points, while Tiarra Brown contributed 12 points and 5 rebounds. Despite forcing 13 Oregon turnovers, Grand Canyon couldn’t close the gap, managing only a 25% success rate from three-point range.

Oregon's bench was a key factor, contributing 28 points, led by Nani Falatea with nine points. The Ducks continued to stretch their lead in the second half, with Sofia Bell adding eight points, including two three-pointers that helped Oregon maintain a comfortable margin.

Grand Canyon briefly cut Oregon’s lead to 10 early in the third quarter, following a layup from San Antonio and a three-pointer by Brown. However, the Ducks answered quickly, highlighted by a three-pointer from Scott to pull away again.

Oregon (5-0) looks to carry its momentum into their next game on Wednesday night when they face Auburn.



