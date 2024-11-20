Oregon women stay undefeated with 70-68 win over Auburn

A decisive 24-15 second-quarter run helped Oregon take control of a back-and-forth game that saw seven lead changes. The Ducks' defense tightened up, and the offense found rhythm, with Phillipina Kyei and Peyton Scott both coming up with key buckets to propel Oregon into halftime with a lead they never fully relinquished.

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon's dominant second quarter set the tone as the Ducks surged to a 70-68 victory over Auburn on Wednesday night.





Kyei posted a double-double, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Scott added 13 points for the Ducks (6-0). Deja Kelly was pivotal as well, scoring seven points and dishing out a team-high six assists, contributing to Oregon's consistent offensive performance. Kelly's ability to facilitate the offense allowed the Ducks to keep Auburn on their heels, ensuring that multiple players were involved in the scoring effort.

Auburn's Taliah Scott kept the Tigers (3-1) in contention with a game-high 28 points, including a deep 3-pointer with just four seconds left to cut Oregon's lead to two. Scott's sharpshooting from beyond the arc, going 7-for-14, was instrumental in keeping Auburn within striking distance throughout the game. Despite Scott's late heroics, the Tigers couldn't overcome Oregon's advantage, especially after being outscored in the paint 40-28. Auburn struggled to match Oregon's physicality inside, and their inability to consistently secure defensive rebounds allowed the Ducks to capitalize on second-chance opportunities.

The Ducks' balanced scoring and defensive rebounding gave them an edge in the closing moments, allowing them to withstand a fierce rally from Auburn, which included a 24-point final quarter. Oregon's depth played a significant role, with bench players stepping up to contribute 20 points. Elisa Mevius provided a spark off the bench, adding nine points and grabbing four rebounds in just 17 minutes of play.

Oregon's defense forced 20 turnovers, which translated into 19 points, highlighting their ability to convert defense into offense. The Ducks also dominated in transition, outscoring Auburn 17-5 in fast-break points, which proved to be a crucial factor in maintaining their lead.

Auburn's head coach praised Scott's performance but acknowledged the need for more consistent contributions from the rest of the team.

Oregon returns to action next week at the Hawai'i North Shore Showcase with a game against Georgia Tech (4-0) on Monday with hopes of continuing their early season momentum.









