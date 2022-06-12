Overtime 7v7: Position-by-position breakdown of standouts in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — All-American Park in Las Vegas was the place to be this week as Overtime hosted its inaugural 7-on-7 tournament with some of the biggest names and talents in the country in attendance. The event was especially loaded at the quarterback position as four five-stars were in action including Malachi Nelson, Dante Moore, Nico Iamaleava and Jadyn Davis along with four-stars Jaden Rashada, Pierce Clarkson and more. Other position groups also featured top national talents and most showed out on the big stage. Here is a breakdown by position of some of the notables in attendance.

QUARTERBACK

Nico Iamaleava

Top Performer: Dante Moore, C1N (Overall MVP) Detroit (Mich.) King five-star quarterback Dante Moore came into Championship Sunday third in my figurative ongoing list that I had building in my head behind Nico Iamaleava and Malachi Nelson, but the Michigan-native was a dart machine on Sunday leading his C1N team to the tournament final. He made throws from multiple platforms, fit passes into tight windows, and showed incredible touch all afternoon against stiff defenses. Runner-Up: Nico Iamaleava, Team TOA Honorable Mentions: Malachi Nelson, Jaden Rashada, Trevor Lagarde, Tad Hudson, Collin Hurst, Jadyn Davis, Pierce Clarkson, Kamari McClellan Keep an eye on 2025 quarterbacks Colin Hurley, Bryce Underwood and Madden Iamaleava moving forward. Hurley has buzzed on the national radar for a healthy amount of time as his development continues to show. Underwood was big in leading SMSB to a semi-final appearance and possesses the raw tools you want at the quarterback position. Madden Iamaleava, the younger brother of Nico, has his brother's height and arm talent and more development could make him a dangerous prospect. *****

RUNNING BACK

Rueben Owens II (Nick Harris)

Top Performer: Rueben Owens II, Premium LA El Campo (Texas) all-purpose back Rueben Owens II came into Overtime 7v7 as the highest-ranked four-star in the nation, and he backed that up and maybe even proved a little more as he hauled in multiple acrobatic catches and was Premium LA's most consistent offensive player all weekend. He especially excelled in the red zone with back shoulder grabs, proving his potential as a three-down back at the next level and beyond. Runner-Up: Tovani Mizell, FAST Houston Making the trip in from Maryland to Las Vegas, Mizell played for FAST Houston and showed some real twitch and athleticism. While he might not have it completely put together as a 2024 prospect, his potential in the receiving game is high. *****

WIDE RECEIVER

Bryson Rodgers (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top Performer: Bryson Rodgers, 24K Zephyrhills (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch wide receiver Bryson Rodgers might be in for a rankings boost across the board after stacking big performances across multiple days for 24K. Rodgers showed elite route-running ability and was rarely held in check by some of the top corners in the country. His ability in the open field after the catch was also impressive as he was consistently the deadliest offensive weapon during the tournament. Runner-Up: Semaj Morgan, SMSB SMSB was one of the teams that showed the most chemistry over the weekend, and the connection between Michigan commit Semaj Morgan and his two quarterbacks was a prime example. Morgan creates separation with ease across the middle of the field and possessed some of the strongest hands on Championship Sunday. Morgan proved to be easily the strongest offensive weapon for SMSB. Honorable Mentions: Jurrion Dickey, Drelon Miller, Ja'Kobi Lane, Brandon Inniss, Johntay Cook, Malik Elzy, Mason Muaau Keep an eye on 2025 Texas A&M commit Winston Watkins as the freshman was huge in helping lead C1N to the championship final on Sunday. He connected with Moore on multiple touchdowns, a connection Aggies fans would like to see at the next level as well. *****

TIGHT END

Ethan Davis

Top Performer: Ethan Davis, Trillion Boys An athletic, big-bodied pass-catcher from Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill, Ethan Davis was a dynamic offensive weapon for Trillion Boys all weekend, despite them being bounced in the first round of bracket play. We saw Davis help out his quarterback multiple times in extending routes and finding holes in the secondary. His physicality adds another layer to his game as you won't out-bully his frame. Runner-Up: Jack Larsen, Carolina Stars A tight end prospect that's been on fire as of late hauling in offers, Charlotte (NC) Catholic tight end Jack Larsen lined up inside and outside for Carolina Stars and found success doing both. His route-running was specifically on display as his stock should continue to rise this summer. Honorable Mention: Jelani Thurman *****

CORNERBACK

Malik Muhammad (Nick Harris)

Top Performer: Jahlil Hurley, Trillion Boys Alabama commit Jahlil Hurley was consistently the best defensive back in attendance throughout the weekend as his speed and length overwhelmed just about every matchup he had. While his frame might not be the most impressive we saw all weekend, it shows his potential to grow and develop physically at the next level. Runner-Up: Malik Muhammad, SFE I'll be the first to say that I wasn't completely sold on Malik Muhammad coming into the weekend when it came to being able to play against this level of competition, but he made sure that sale was made four days in a row. On an SFE defense littered with talent, Muhammad was the most consistent as he was rarely tested and even more rarely completed on. Honorable Mentions: Branden Strozier, Cormani McClain, Desmond Ricks, Antonio Robinson, Jacoby Davis, KJ Bolden, Paul Omodia *****

SAFETY

Jayven Anderson (Nick Harris)

Top Performer: Conrad Hussey, DEFCON Penn State commit Conrad Hussey was an interception machine for DEFCON this week lining up primarily at boundary corner, but also saw action at the position he probably knows best in the backfield of the secondary. His speed and range was on display as the Nittany Lions should be excited about this defensive prospect. Runner-Up: Jayven Anderson, SMSB Making the trip in from Houston to play for Detroit-based SMSB, Galena Park (Texas) North Shore four-star safety Jayven Anderson helped lead a stingy SMSB secondary to the semi-finals. His "patient aggressiveness" in the zone will make him invaluable at the next level as a hybrid safety/linebacker player. Honorable Mentions: Jaylen Heyward, Michael Daugherty, Daemon Fagan *****

ATHLETE

Mike Matthews (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)