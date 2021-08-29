Pac-12 Week: Top NFL Draft prospects

It’s Pac-12 preview week. Here are the top 2022 NFL Draft prospects for the conference led by a first-round quarterback.



1. DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Thibodeaux will be in the conversation for the top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s the most coveted edge rusher out there.

2. LB Drake Jackson, USC

Jackson can play end or linebacker and is a potential first-round hybrid.

3. QB Kedon Slovis, USC

I like Slovis better than most and think he has first-round potential with a big year.

4. CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

McDuffie doesn’t get enough attention as a shut down cornerback.

5. LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

The leader of a very good defense, Ulofoshio is one of the top playmakers at linebacker in the country.

6. OT Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

Kirkland is rising on many boards for his physical dominance and frame.

7. CB Mykael Wright, Oregon

Wright has length and tremendous instincts to play the ball in the air.

8. QB Jayden Daniels, Arizona State

Daniels is likely in the Kellen Mond-range as a mid-round prospect.

9. WR Drake London, USC

London is higher on many boards but to me he’s Nico Collins right now and not Mike Evans.

10. DT Jermayne Lole, Arizona State