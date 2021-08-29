Pac-12 Week: Top NFL Draft prospects
It’s Pac-12 preview week. Here are the top 2022 NFL Draft prospects for the conference led by a first-round quarterback.
*****
*****
1. DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Thibodeaux will be in the conversation for the top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s the most coveted edge rusher out there.
*****
2. LB Drake Jackson, USC
Jackson can play end or linebacker and is a potential first-round hybrid.
*****
3. QB Kedon Slovis, USC
I like Slovis better than most and think he has first-round potential with a big year.
*****
4. CB Trent McDuffie, Washington
McDuffie doesn’t get enough attention as a shut down cornerback.
*****
5. LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington
The leader of a very good defense, Ulofoshio is one of the top playmakers at linebacker in the country.
*****
6. OT Jaxson Kirkland, Washington
Kirkland is rising on many boards for his physical dominance and frame.
*****
7. CB Mykael Wright, Oregon
Wright has length and tremendous instincts to play the ball in the air.
*****
8. QB Jayden Daniels, Arizona State
Daniels is likely in the Kellen Mond-range as a mid-round prospect.
*****
9. WR Drake London, USC
London is higher on many boards but to me he’s Nico Collins right now and not Mike Evans.
*****
10. DT Jermayne Lole, Arizona State
The best defensive tackle in the country? Lole could be.