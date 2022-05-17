Pair of commits from state of Texas visiting Oregon this weekend
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are preparing for a big visit weekend this upcoming weekend as a pair of commits from the Lone Star State are expected to make it in to Eugene.Converse (Texas) Juds...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news