The 6-foot-4, 225-pound wide receiver played in three campaigns for the Nittany Lions, finishing his career there with 81 receptions in 37 games for 1123 yards with two touchdowns.

Oregon landed perhaps the final roster addition before the 2019 season when Penn State graduate Juwan Johnson announced his intention to transfer to Oregon.

The Glassboro, New Jersey native was originally a member of the class of 2015, a four-star recruit and a Rivals250 honoree.

Johnson will join four freshmen signed with the class of 2019 as new wide receivers on the 2019 roster. With the departure of junior Dillon Mitchell to the NFL, the Ducks are certainly looking for a new starter and additional depth on the two-deep.

Johnson will arrive during summer in time for fall camp upon completion of his coursework at PSU. By that time, the Ducks will have replaced their former wide receiver coach Michael Johnson, though DSA has been told that Texas Tech assistant Jovon Bouknight will be announced as the new hire.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert will certainly welcome the large target with open arms after the Duck gunslinger eschewed the NFL draft to return for his senior season.





