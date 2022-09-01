DSA: Obviously, Georgia lost a lot of talent on both sides of the ball. Who is most ready to fill those shoes and why? (Strongest newcomer in other words)

Dasher: "The Bulldogs had a record 15 players go in last year's NFL Draft, so yes, there's some key players that will need to be replaced. Most of those are on defense. At middle linebacker, Jamon Dumas-Johnson takes over for Nakobe Dean (now with the Eagles), with the defensive line featuring some new faces after three players - Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, and Travon Walker each went in the first round (with Walker going as the top overall pick). Fortunately for Georgia, the Bulldogs have recruited well. Still for players like Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, freshman Mykel Williams (five-star), junior Zion Logue, junior Nazir Stackhouse and junior Warren Brinson, it's going to be their first time as the top players on the depth chart, and against Oregon's experienced offensive line it should be an interesting test.

"In the secondary, keep an eye on sophomore corner Kamari Lassiter, who will start opposite Kelee Ringo. Offensively, Georgia lost its top two running backs -- Zamir White (now with the Raiders) and James Cook (now with the Bills) -- but was fortunate to have excellent depth behind them, with senior Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards now sliding up a peg in the order. There will be two new starters at guard, but one of those will be right guard Tate Ratledge, who opened last year against Clemson before going down for the year on the fourth play with a Lisfranc injury."