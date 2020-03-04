News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-04 09:53:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Pivotal visits coming for big time quarterback A.J. Duffy

A.J. Duffy
A.J. Duffy (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

California is home to a deep class of 2022 quarterbacks and Moreno Valley (Calif.) Rancho Verde’s A.J. Duffy is one of the best. A trio of Pac-12 contenders are in regular contact with Duffy and a ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}