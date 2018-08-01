Placer OL details his Oregon pledge
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Oregon Ducks have a thing going with their No. 4 nationally ranked class. They call it #CaliFlock19 and the flock is swelling into an armada. On Tuesday Auburn (Calif.) Placer offensive lineman...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news