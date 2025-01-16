Polynesian Bowl: Day Four Thoughts

HONOLULU - Thursday at the Polynesian Bowl feels quite different this year. When the game was played on Saturday night, Thursday featured a full practice. But with the game now scheduled for Friday, Thursday’s session is more of a walk-through, which doesn’t leave a ton to report. Still, a few things stood out.

Dakorien Moore made what might be the best catch of the week—and certainly the catch of the day. This highlight came right after a one-handed grab by USC signee Tanook Hines , which would’ve been the day’s top catch if not for Moore’s effort. The key difference is that Hines was wide open when he made his play, while Moore had a defender draped all over him. That’s no knock on Hines—his grab was still impressive, especially since the ball was overthrown and he had to stretch to get it. It just shows how spectacular Moore’s catch really was.

The first thing that caught my attention—something that will become even clearer when we release our interview with Team Makai Head Coach Gary Kubiak on our podcast—is how mature the Oregon contingent is. Each player seems to be a leader in his positional group, and they all represent the program extremely well.

Offensive Line Impresses

As Matt Moreno noted in a national article, Oregon’s offensive line commits have put in exceptional work all week. Doug Utu appears to be a candidate for early playing time, but Ziyare Addison also stood out. Though Addison is rated as the No. 57 overall player in the nation and the No. 9 offensive tackle, he’s practicing like an unrated two-star looking for a home. His hunger and drive really set him apart. Coach Kubiak touches on this in our upcoming interview, and it’s clear there’s a lot of excitement about Addison’s future.

Defensive Dominance: Tank Carrington

Tank Carrington has also been a standout all week. He “punches above” his weight class and was immediately recognized as a leader by his teammates. On the field, he shows all the makings of an elite defensive tackle at the next level. When you stand next to him, you might think he’s built like a linebacker or running back—until you see him dominate on the defensive line and realize how special he is.

Underclassmen to Watch

Another underclassman who caught my eye is Keenyi Pepe. If he had chosen to reclassify to the 2025 class, he could easily be one of the top offensive tackles in the nation. He’s got size, athleticism, and great instincts, and he’s spent the week learning from older players while making tremendous strides.

Despite being a 2026 recruit, Tradarian Ball is already starting for Team Makai and has had an outstanding week of practice. His ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and move around makes him invaluable. He offers position versatility and soaks up information like a sponge—all backed by excellent instincts.

The Bigger Picture

In talking with various coaches and players, I’ve come away with a clear impression: the Ducks are excelling both on the recruiting trail and in personal, in-home visits. Every coach I spoke with praised Oregon for “doing things the right way” and earning plenty of love from recruits and their families.

Yes, winning plays a big part in their appeal, but people at all levels of football are also impressed with the program’s leadership, perspective, and continuous push for improvement. Very few conversations centered on uniforms or facilities as the main attraction—there’s a genuine sense of connection that resonates with both current and future recruits.

Overcoming Distance

Of course, distance can still be a factor. Georgia Tech signee Tae Harris told me he “loved Oregon” and really wanted to go there, but it was simply too far from home. Still, the Ducks have done a strong job minimizing that drawback through NIL opportunities, partnerships, and a willingness to travel for elite matchups. Joining the Big Ten will help too, though distance will never fully disappear as a concern. That’s why locking down top West Coast talent remains critical. As Addison told me Sunday, there will only be a couple of Florida players on the roster, so every out-of-region opportunity must be maximized. Meanwhile, Oregon will continue to “butter its bread” with West Coast talent.

Building a Polynesian Legacy

One final point: Oregon’s longstanding relationship with Polynesian players has greatly elevated the program’s profile. From Haloti Ngata to Marcus Mariota, Dillon Gabriel, Matayo Uiagalelei, and many others, the Ducks have laid a solid foundation. As long as they continue putting in effort—and keep winning—this legacy will remain strong and keep Oregon firmly on the national radar.



