Polynesian Bowl: Day One Thoughts

The players often jump straight into offense/defense set up and into playbook stuff than drills. In some ways, this is way better for the players, but it sometimes makes content difficult so we run around trying to see as much as we can and share with you what we see.

One of the things that makes the Polynesian Bowl somewhat unique is that there really is not a ‘combine feel to this with a bunch of drills to measure speed, strength, and not a bunch of ‘One on One’ drills that are ready made for quick videos.

From the first day, we actually got a lot of really good stuff watching the players in their respective positions.

Dakorien Moore: if there was ever any doubt about his ability – wipe it away from your mind. Against elite defensive backs Moore is always open. He made some really nice catches in 7-on-7 stuff with the offense and you can se he is a smooth route runner with great awareness on the field.

The thing I was most impressed with is his willingness to run routes over the middle. While the staff has not shared specifically a role with Moore, it would be easy to see him sliding into the role filled by Tez Johnson. He can take you over the top or take a quick hitting pass and make a big gain out of it. He has all the tools to be an instant impact player for the Ducks. And that’s just watching him on day one.

Alai Kalaniuvalu: He was working with the starters on team Makai right away and you could see he has a solid feel for the position and the tools to be really good in the middle. Poncho has at least one more year in the role and Kalaniuvalu is scheduled to take a LDS mission so we will see what he looks like when he gets back, but he could be a solid fit at center for Oregon.

Doug Utu: He measured at 6-4.5 and 335 pounds when he arrived to Oregon and he moves like a guy 50 pounds lighter. He worked with the first team for Team Mauka at guard and showed good hands in limited chances to watch him. He is much like Poncho off the field. Quiet and reserved. But you see a different light turn on the moment he crosses into the field.

Tradarian Ball: In the first day, it is tough to get a feel for how the running backs do in traffic since it is basically just helmets, shorts and jerseys. He was also working with the ones and looked very comfortable in the spot. I am interested to see how he does in full pads and breaking tackles.

Ziyarre Addison: he started with the second unit for Team Makai, but every time he was out there you could tell he belonged. What was interesting with Addison was watching him absorb the information being shared from the coaches and other staff. He is working like a sponge and that is something that I really love to see – kids who are hungry enough to spend the time learning.

MONDAY THOUGHTS

Sometimes it can be easy to take for granted how good you are and not be willing to learn. Every single player I spent time watching was going that extra mile to take in the lessons from other really talented athletes and the great coaching that always happens at the Polynesian Bowl.

There are some 2026 targets here who we will speak with over the course of the week and share what we can from interviews in our premium content.

In the mean time, pay attention to X as we will share videos there of drills, 7-on-7 and some of the fun stuff that the organizers do for the competition between teams ‘The Body Armor Challenge’ today was won by Team Makai with Moore winning the fastest of the offensive skill players and 2026 DT target Deuce Geralds winning the competition for the big men. We had video on X of the two and it was very entertaining.



