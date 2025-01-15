Polynesian Bowl: Day Three

The first was my conversation with Gary Kubiak following practice. It was not a formal interview but really just chatting about some of the things that he has seen so far this week. The first thing that stands out is that he was very impressed with the offense today – especially the receivers. As he told me ‘they did their homework’ last night. When we talked a bit more about what that means it became clear that what we see from observational value is not always right. We don’t know the playbook or responsibilities.

One of the things that happens on day three is that the shoulder pads go one. We won’t see a lot of full contact until the game itself, but there are some things that stood out for me today.

‘They did not make the mistakes today that they made yesterday’ was the comment and that was eye opening in some regard for two reasons. First, that the great work we saw from the players was really just talent taking over when they did not know responsibilities, etc. The other thing is that it means that someone like Dakorien Moore is not just relying on his talent – he is studying the playbook and is eager to get better.

I also saw Ziyare Addison spending at least fifteen minutes talking with Kubiak following practice trying to learn from an elite offensive mind and get better himself. Addison does not need to do this, but it is clear he wants this to be more than a vacation.

Brock Harris impresses a lot of people but I do want to add a note: I spoke with him today and he confirmed to me that he will be taking an LDS Mission following high school so he will not be on campus until (likely) the 2028 season no matter which team he chooses.

The offensive line for Team Mauka is stacked. Not only is Oregon signee Doug Utu on that side, so too are David Sanders, Josh Petty, Darius Afalava, and Champ Taulelea. Teitum Tuioti’s brother Mana is playing running back behind Tradarian Ball. Not sure whether that is his best position, but it is good to see him here.

I think Oregon State got a solid tight end with Baron Naone. Is he the best tight end in the nation? No. But he is going to be good for them and will be a problem for some folks. The most surprising tight end is an under the radar name with Arizona State tight end AJ Ia really showing some solid skills. He will be a good fit for that program.

The most gregarious player out here? Georgia Tech safety Tae Harris. A ball of energy that talks to everyone.

BODY ARMOR CHALLENGE

Not a ton of Oregon guys competing today since it was ‘long ball’ competition for QBs, punters, and placekickers. USC QB Husan Longstreet won the longest ball competition launching it 80 yards in the air from the 30 yard line.

But what stood out for me in this time was the ‘fun’ nature that is involved. At one point, there was not a third QB for Team Makai so Dakorien Moore decided he was going to throw the ball and try to at least get something on the board for the team. He did not have the longest ball – and Team Mauka WR Tristan Keys decided to throw against him – but you could see he was really enjoying the moment and being very energized.

FRESHMAN SENSATION?

I cannot say he is a freshman sensation, but I can say he is a physical specimen. Lincoln Fa’alafi is in the 6-7 range and weighs well over 320 pounds – as a high school freshman. He is originally from New Zealand and is currently attending high school in the Los Angeles area but is definitely a name to keep an eye on for the future.



