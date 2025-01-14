Polynesian Bowl: Day Two Thoughts

I spent a little more time looking at some of the uncommitted targets today to get a better feel for their game.

Brock Harris: He had a string of great plays as a tight end and looked as smooth as a wide receiver. Harris has always had good hands, but man did he show the off today. It should be noted that he had a cast on his hand at the Under Armour All American game and is still working through the injury. He is down to just tape – and has continued to keep working hard on the field.

When you watch him catch the ball, you would have no idea that he was working with an injured hand. He is an elite tight end right now and there is a reason everyone is working really hard here. We did an interview with him and will have that up before the end of the week.

Keenyi Pepe: Pepe is very big and moves well for his size. In fact, at times he looks like the best offensive lineman on the field right now for Team Makai. He has elite feet and very good hands. He does a good job of getting to the next level. We also spoke with him earlier today and are piecing together the article for our members. He comes out with a top ten in the near future and has a lot of good things to say about the Ducks staff.

Pepe is very strong but does not rely solely on strength to work against defenders. He is a 2026 prospect and there is a reason he is the No. 4 OT in the nation for the class.

Tank Carrington: The first thing that should be known – Carrington is strong. Very strong. Some of the other players did not know his name yet and simply referred to him as mohawk (he wears his hair in that fashion) but all were really in awe of his strength. When you stand next to him, you don’t realize that he weighs over 270 pounds. He carries himself like a running back.

On the field you can see why he is so highly thought of despite not being as big as some of the other defensive tackles in the class. He is a hard worker and seeks out coaches to get better rather than waiting for them to come talk to him. He has a non stop motor as well.

Deuce Geralds: I know he sort of gets lost in the shuffle since most people assume he is going to end up in the south, but he is one of those players that draws people to him. He is gregarious off the field, but when he gets on the field he is very fierce as a player.

I would not dismiss Oregon here. While I would normally keep this premium, Geralds told me that he will be in Eugene for Junior Day on the 25th of this month. This is a big deal. Why are the Ducks so high for him? Well, the rest of the details are in the interview article we are working on getting together right now.

The Fun Stuff: The BodyArmor Challenge

For the Tuesday challenge it is always the tug of war. The way it is structured is OL against OL, DL against DL, offensive skill (1 TE, 1 RB, 1 WR) against offensive skill, Defensive skill (1 LB, 2 DBs), and specialists facing off.

Once again Team Makai won the event (3-2) today to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the challenge. The players all enjoy this and we will have some video up of a few of the battles today.



