Polynesian Bowl Exclusive: Dakorien Moore talks future

Oregon picked up Malik Benson from the transfer portal earlier today. Here is our scouting report.
Today on Take Two, looking ahead to the growth that happens in the shadows, plus a trip to cover the Polynesian Bowl.
The Ducks hosted a couple of portal visitors this weekend, today some notes on those two, plus other recruiting notes.
Today on the Inside Read, we start to look at the 2025 season, 2026 recruiting class, using our 3-2-1 format.
Strong second half propels Oregon to 83-79 win over Maryland.
Oregon picked up Malik Benson from the transfer portal earlier today. Here is our scouting report.
Today on Take Two, looking ahead to the growth that happens in the shadows, plus a trip to cover the Polynesian Bowl.
The Ducks hosted a couple of portal visitors this weekend, today some notes on those two, plus other recruiting notes.