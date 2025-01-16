Polynesian Bowl Exclusive: James 'Tank' Carrington talks Oregon interest

Oregon picked up a commitment from interior OL transfer Emmanueal Pregnon. here is our impact and scouting report.
We had a chance to catch up with five star WR Dakorien Moore and talk in depth about his recruitment and future.
Today we take a quick look at the Oregon signees from teh first day of practice at the Polynesian Bowl.
In our first Polynesian Bowl Exclusive, we caught up with 2026 RB commit Tradarian Ball for his thoughts.
Today on the Flock Talk Podcast, we spoke with Gary Kubiank about Bo Nix and previewed the Polynesian Bowl week.
Oregon picked up a commitment from interior OL transfer Emmanueal Pregnon. here is our impact and scouting report.
We had a chance to catch up with five star WR Dakorien Moore and talk in depth about his recruitment and future.
Today we take a quick look at the Oregon signees from teh first day of practice at the Polynesian Bowl.