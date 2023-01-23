Since its inception, the annual Polynesian Bowl has become a premier celebration of the Polynesian culture. A culture rooted in family, faith, food, and respect, the annual event is coordinated with the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Over the years, some of the biggest names in football history – Junior Seau, Troy Polamalu, Jesse Sapolu, Vai Sikahema, Haloti Ngata, and Russ Francis – are but a few of the elite players inducted into the prestigious hall. Sometimes, though, the biggest legends occur with those no one yet knows. When Talanoa Hufanga was selected for the game in 2018, he was just a kid from Oregon who was bound for greatness. This week, we got the privilege and honor to meet a young man who understands just what the community means to him – and saw his desire to give back.



Kodi Decambra was born at Kapiolani Hospital in Honolulu – and most fans who have followed his recruitment probably know he was raised in Hawaii prior to his family moving to Las Vegas in 2017. Many probably also know that he still has many friends and family on the island. What few know, however, is that Decambra was born with a condition known as bladder exstrophy. Bladder exstrophy is a rare birth defect in which the bladder develops outside the fetus. The exposed bladder can't store urine or function normally, resulting in urine leakage (incontinence). Though usually spotted on a routine ultrasound during pregnancy, occasionally the defect isn't visible until the baby is born. Babies born with bladder exstrophy will need surgery to correct the defect. As a result of the condition, Decambra spent the first two weeks of his life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit – also know as NICU. We spoke with his parents – Adams and Summer – about those times at first and the thing that really stands out in those moments is that you just cannot do the things many parents take for granted; you cannot cuddle with the newborn; smell their heads; feel their hands or feet. Any contact is through an apparatus allowing them to ‘feel’ the baby through an incubator. After nearly 18 years, though he does not have any memory of those first few weeks of life, he is reminded often about just how lucky he was to have such great people working in NICU that were devoted to seeing him live a full, normal life with no complications. Sometimes the anonymity in which NICU nurses work goes unnoticed and that is a tragedy. Their impact on the lives of many is immeasurable. They serve as a light in the darkness; as a life raft in a sea of uncertainty; they are beacons of hope for so many and yet they rarely get as many ‘thank you’s’ as they deserve. Kodi Decambra sought to rectify that problem after his appearance as a defensive starter for 2023 Team Mauka who won the game 22-17 Friday night. The day after the game, Decambra set his sights on going back to Kapiolani Hospital to thank those nurses and doctors in the unit for their selflessness and compassion; their compassion and selflessness is not limited to Decambra, but he wanted to personally thank them for all they do. In an era when nurses have suffered as much as anyone through a pandemic that saw too many people suffer, moments of gratitude from a patient born 18 years earlier brought much joy to the weary.

