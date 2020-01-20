Polynesian Bowl: Frank Beamer talks Oregon signees, Mario Cristobal
This week, Oregon had eight players represented at the Polynesian Bowl. As a part of our coverage, we caught up with the head coach of Team Makai – legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer –...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news