Poncho Laloulu talks Ohio State matchup

Reflecting on the recent improvement of Oregon’s offensive line, Laloulu emphasized the importance of unity among the group. "Building that connection, you know, it’s kind of like our DNA tree is kind of staying connected because obviously it takes us five to make that whole line work," Laloulu said. "If one of us is not connected, that’s where things will fall off."

EUGENE, Ore. — As No. 3-ranked Oregon prepares for its highly anticipated showdown against No. 2 Ohio State at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, offensive lineman Poncho Laloulu is focused on the battle in the trenches, a crucial element to the Ducks’ success this season.

Laloulu, who has made four starts at center this season, acknowledged the challenge of stepping into a leadership role despite being the youngest on the line. "I’m sitting pretty good. I love it," he said of playing center. "The most difficult thing about it is leading... but the most exciting thing is just also leading the boys. Being able to have the guys on the side of me trust me and let me lead and be vocal like that."

Looking ahead to the matchup against Ohio State, Laloulu knows that the battle will be won or lost in the trenches. "Their defensive line is very stout," he said. "They’re very good, very versatile, very strong, and great with their hands. It’s going to be a battle in the trenches for sure this week."

Ohio State’s defensive front, featuring stars like J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, presents a unique challenge. "Those guys, you can see that they’re kind of connected like us as a group," Laloulu said. "The way they move and the way they operate... you can tell their coach has been really instilling the technique, and you can see it all show on the field."

Oregon’s run game has been a focal point of their offensive success this season, and Laloulu knows its importance as the Ducks enter this critical matchup. "In the Big Ten, it’s kind of what it is—big on big ball," he said. "Us setting our standard of learning that we’re coming into the Big Ten and we can run the ball definitely kind of lets everybody know that we actually, you know, run the ball."

As the Ducks prepare to face one of the toughest defenses in the country, Laloulu remains confident in his role as a leader on the offensive line, while staying grounded in the team’s collective mission. "One step closer," he said, summing up the Ducks' approach as they head into the season’s biggest game.