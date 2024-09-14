Poncho Laloulu: "There are still things we can fix."

In a game marked by a significant offensive resurgence, Laloulu highlighted the importance of returning to fundamentals. “We just had to go back to the basics,” he said. “That’s something we’ve been really preaching this whole week, especially as an offensive line unit.”

EUGENE, Ore. — Following Oregon's commanding victory over Oregon State, offensive lineman Poncho Laloulu reflected on the team's performance and his role in the win.

The Ducks amassed 550 yards of offense, showcasing a stark improvement from recent games. Laloulu attributed this success to a renewed focus on technique. “We’ve been focusing on playing with good hands, good leverage, and good feet,” he noted. “We knew we weren’t playing up to our standard in the past two weeks, so this week we really hit on those basics.”

Emotionally, Laloulu described a sense of satisfaction leaving the field after a performance that met the team's expectations. “The feeling is great, knowing that we played up to standard,” he said. “But there are still things we can fix. It’s a great feeling to leave the field knowing we played Oregon ball.”

The transition to center this week was seamless for Laloulu, who had experience in that position from earlier in the year. “When Coach Terry told me I was going to be playing center, nothing really changed,” Laloulu said. “I took that initiative and led the boys.”

In terms of strategy, Laloulu emphasized the importance of focusing on each play individually. “We kept preaching to focus on the next play,” he explained. “Whether it was good or bad, we maintained a flash stick mindset—quickly moving on to the next play.”

The Ducks also saw notable success in their running game, with four runs exceeding 20 yards, a significant improvement from previous weeks. Laloulu attributed this to analyzing defensive tendencies and adjusting accordingly. “Watching film was crucial for identifying their tendencies and making key adjustments,” he said.

Reflecting on the last two games, Laloulu acknowledged that the offensive line had not been performing up to its usual standard. “Seeing how we performed today reaffirms who we really are as a unit,” he added.

Looking ahead, Laloulu expressed confidence in his role as center for the remainder of the season. “I feel great,” he said. “Wherever the coach needs me to play, whether it’s center, right guard, or left guard, I’ll be there. I’m ready to help the team perform at its best.”

Oregon’s win over Oregon State not only marked a return to form but also underscored Laloulu’s leadership and adaptability as a key contributor on the offensive line.



