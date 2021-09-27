Power Five Power Rankings: Week 4
Week 4 of the college football season is in the books. Here's how Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell ranks the Power Five conferences after all of the action this past weekend.
1. SEC
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Florida
4. Arkansas
5. Ole Miss
6. Texas A&M
7. Kentucky
8. LSU
9. Missouri
10. Auburn
12. Tennessee
13. South Carolina
14. Vanderbilt
2. BIG TEN
1. Penn State
2. Iowa
4. Michigan
5. Ohio State
6. Maryland
7. Purdue
8. Rutgers
9. Wisconsin
10. Indiana
11. Nebraska
12. Minnesota
13. Illinois
14. Northwestern
3. BIG 12
1. Oklahoma
3. Baylor
4. Texas
5. Kansas State
6. Texas Tech
7. TCU
9. Iowa State
10. Kansas
4. ACC
1. NC State
4. Clemson
5. Wake Forest
6. Louisville
7. Georgia Tech
9. Virginia
10. Miami
11. Pitt
12. Syracuse
13. Duke
14. Florida State
5. PAC 12
1. Oregon
2. UCLA
3. Oregon State
5. Stanford
6. USC
7. Colorado
8. Utah
9. Washington
10. Washington State
11. Cal
12. Arizona