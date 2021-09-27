 DuckSportsAuthority - Power Five Power Rankings: Week 4
Power Five Power Rankings: Week 4

Oregon's Seven McGee
Oregon's Seven McGee (AP Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

Week 4 of the college football season is in the books. Here's how Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell ranks the Power Five conferences after all of the action this past weekend.

1. SEC

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Florida

4. Arkansas

5. Ole Miss

6. Texas A&M

7. Kentucky

8. LSU

9. Missouri

10. Auburn

11. Mississippi State

12. Tennessee

13. South Carolina

14. Vanderbilt

2. BIG TEN 

1. Penn State

2. Iowa

3. Michigan State

4. Michigan

5. Ohio State

6. Maryland

7. Purdue

8. Rutgers

9. Wisconsin

10. Indiana

11. Nebraska

12. Minnesota

13. Illinois

14. Northwestern

  3. BIG 12  

1. Oklahoma

2. Oklahoma State

3. Baylor

4. Texas

5. Kansas State

6. Texas Tech

7. TCU

8. West Virginia

9. Iowa State

10. Kansas

4. ACC

1. NC State

2. Virginia Tech

3. Boston College

4. Clemson

5. Wake Forest

6. Louisville

7. Georgia Tech

8. North Carolina

9. Virginia

10. Miami

11. Pitt

12. Syracuse

13. Duke

14. Florida State

5. PAC 12   

1. Oregon

2. UCLA

3. Oregon State

4. Arizona State

5. Stanford

6. USC

7. Colorado

8. Utah

9. Washington

10. Washington State

11. Cal

12. Arizona

