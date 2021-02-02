DuckSportsAuthority - Predicting the Top 10 Final Team Rankings

With the final player updates for the 2021 class in place, the Oregon Ducks inched ahead into the #3 spot in the overall team ratings. This was mainly led by the jump in rating for athlete Seven McGee, up 57 spots, from 159 to 102. Although he hasn’t reached his earlier rankings, this is finally a move back in the right direction for a highly talented athlete that due to multiple circumstances hasn’t played high school ball in two seasons. How small is the Duck advantage in the team rankings? A mere two points over LSU, which is essentially nothing, only 13 points over 4th place Georgia, and 21 over 5th place Clemson. Clemson would be more likely to move up in the ratings, as they are the only class in the top 10 that hasn’t hit their full quota of full point gainers, but seem to be done with the 2021 class. In the Rivals ratings, the top 20 commits are included in the team rating calculations. So, while other teams would have to subtract their 21st best recruit from their point total when adding a new commit (assuming the new commit is greater than the 21st commit), Clemson would take the next commit as a full point qualifier. Still, any commit of “better” quality for LSU or Georgia would be a movement of at least 15 points, allowing them to jump Oregon’s current position. In the Rivals Ratings. A more “powerful” version of the star ratings, each Rivals Ranking level is worth a base 15-point change. To give a quick overview, each of the star levels below five-star (Rivals Rating 6.1) has three separate levels, high, medium and low. A high four-star is a 6.0, while a low four-star is a 5.8. Three-stars range from 5.7 down to 5.5, and two-stars from 5.4 down to 5.2. Looking at their point totals, a 5.7 three-star would move LSU up and 5.8 four-star would move Georgia up (net 15 gain, respectively for each assuming not Rivals250). Clemson could add a 5.5 (low-level) three-star and still pick up 60 points at this point, easily jumping up. To recognize the landing of an elite recruit, there are points given those ranked in the Rivals250, with greater bonuses attached to the highest ranks (top 25), and group of five recruits (e.g., 26 through 30) bonuses down to 250. This helps further separate the top classes that might have very similar breakdowns of five, four, and three-stars. LSU has a super bonus with the #1 rated recruit, earning 100 bonus points for the top rating, whereas #2 earns 83 points, and Oregon’s highest recruit at #9, Ty Thompson, earns 73 bonus (see full chart).

How will the Ducks finish?

The Ducks aren’t likely done, and have three main targets that could add to their point total. The first, and most likely of the group would be Avante Dickerson, who is a Rivals250 mid-level 4* out of Omaha, Nebraska. Nebraska is thought to be the main competition for Dickerson, but I like the Ducks chances here. Should the Ducks add Dickerson, they would be adding a 5.8 four-star (105 points) with 6-point Rivals250 bonus for being ranked 234. The 111 points would be reduced in the team rankings as Oregon’s current 20th best recruit is 5.6 three-star (75 points). So, Oregon would net 36 points with the addition of Dickerson, moving up to 2726 total points. The next decision could play into whether Oregon remains in front of LSU in the final Rankings as both the Ducks and Tigers are in the hunt for JC offensive lineman Jordan Moko. Moko is a mid-level four-star (5.8 = 105 base points), but doesn’t receive any bonus points. Texas A&M is also thought to be in the hunt here, so should they land Moko, it doesn’t help or hurt Oregon relative to LSU. Oregon or LSU would receive a 30-point bump vs. their current total by just picking up Moko, with Oregon gaining that jump even with Dickerson. Should Oregon pick up Dickerson and Moko, they are at 2756 points, by far their highest total ever. The dark horse candidate at this point is JT Tuimoloau, the #6 overall ranked recruit. On top of his 150-points for five-star, Rivals 6.1 status, he is also worth a bonus 76-points, which even after considering the 75-point reduction vs. current 21st position would still net the Ducks 151 points. While this one doesn’t look promising for the Ducks, should JTT decide to stay closer to home, Oregon would be the likely choice. If Oregon were to land all three remaining targets, they would hit 2891 points, as they would lose an additional 15 by removing a 5.7 ranked 3-star as 21st best recruit.

Predicting the Top 10