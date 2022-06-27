Oregon closed down the final month of spring/summer official visits with a bang. The Ducks loaded up on top talent in the last week bringing in some of their top targets in the 2023 class together in Eugene.

There were some not-so-subtle hints from the coaching staff about who they were excited to have on campus, and among that group on offense is four-star offensive lineman Miles McVay.

The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle is the ninth-rated prospect at his position and the top-rated recruit from Illinois in addition to being the 102nd-ranked player in the Rivals rankings for 2023. Getting a prospect like McVay on campus for an official visit is a big deal, and the Oregon coaches treated it as such.

The Ducks hosted several elite prospects on campus over the weekend, but there was a clear push to make it known how important it was to have McVay, five-star quarterback Dante Moore and four-star running back Richard Young all on campus at the same time.

Those three prospects could certainly change the shape of the Oregon offense in the future should they all commit to the program. The staff was excited to get McVay back on campus for the official visit, and that didn’t fall short on the big offensive tackle recruit.

“It was fun,” he said. “It was neat, too. You should have seen all the videos that they put up with me, Dante Moore and Richard Young. It seems like we were the staples that they were looking for. It was fun.

“It was really nice to come and hang out with them to see what they was talking about and build that class up if I do decide to go there.”

The official visit to Oregon wrapped up a busy month for McVay, who made official visits to Michigan State and Texas A&M plus unofficial visits to Jackson State, LSU and Alabama. He has gained some valuable information over the last month as he pushes toward late-summer commitment in August.

“I will say, this last month kind of showed me what’s important to me, especially being a recruit” he said. “Of course, coaching staff and building a better relationship with them seeing who I really connect with on a different level.

“Who would I really want to be coached by for the next three to four years? I would say that’s one of the values that I got to see as I took these visits.”

The official visit process also opened up his eyes quite a bit as well. The three official trips he made are in different parts of the country in different conferences giving him a different perspective on each option.