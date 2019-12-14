Pritchard's 23 points leads No. 10 Oregon to win at No. 5 Michigan
For a college basketball season without a clear dominant team, there’s certainly no shortage of must-see players. Near the top of that list is Oregon guard Payton Pritchard, who’s establishing hims...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news