Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-07 05:10:33 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Pritchard scores 20, Oregon hands Cal 11th straight loss

A.J. Jacobson • DuckSportsAuthority.com
@DuckSports
Publisher

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- For one game at least, all was well in the basketball world for Oregon's Payton Pritchard.The result was the second career double-double for the last remaining Duck from the Fi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}