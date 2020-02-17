News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-17 07:06:15 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Pritchard scores 25 as No. 17 Oregon beats Utah 80-62

Bob Clark
AP

EUGENE, Ore. -- Payton Pritchard had a simple explanation for Oregon’s outside shooting spree.“The 3-ball was going our way early and so if they are there, take them,” the senior guard said.Pritcha...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}