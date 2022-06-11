LAS VEGAS — Five-star quarterback Dante Moore is one of the most talented players on the field this week at the OT7 event in Las Vegas. He has shined with his ability to make difficult passes, and it is clear why he is a top priority for so many schools around the country.

The Detroit-King standout signal caller has a visit to Texas A&M coming up, and he has been busy taking several visits throughout the spring. That included official visits to LSU and Oregon. The Ducks have been a big part of his recruitment thanks in large part to his connection to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham.

The duo has known each other for years, and that relationship has been crucial in Oregon’s pursuit of the five-star quarterback from Michigan. Moore has made two visits to Eugene during the process, and each one allowed him to build on his connection with the program.

Oregon is just one of the schools that has hosted Moore on more than one visit, and that has been a key element as he continues to figure out which school will ultimately land his commitment.

“Really when you get up there more than once, it’s like many people think, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve seen this already and I’ve seen that,’” he said. “... You don’t know everything by heart, you just gotta see new things. So, getting out and seeing these places is not boring for me. Seeing more things is a true blessing, and I’m really appreciative.”

Being able to visit schools and spend time around the teams has been helpful for Moore, but his clear bond with Dillingham has helped separate Oregon from many of the programs that have pursued him in the process.