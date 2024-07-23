Oregon is joining its new conference with plenty of respect and stature.

While the Big Ten doesn't conduct its own official preseason poll, Cleveland.com annually compiles a preseason media poll for the conference, and the Ducks were picked to finish second in their first year in the league.

Ohio State received 21 of the 27 first-place votes to top the list while Oregon received the other six first-place votes.

The Buckeyes and Ducks were followed by Penn State, reigning national champion Michigan, Iowa, USC, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Rutgers, Washington, Maryland, Minnesota, Illinois, Northwestern, UCLA, Michigan State, Indiana and Purdue. See the full results here.

The Big Ten also does things a little differently in terms of preseason honorees, choosing 12 overall players rather than a full offensive and defensive lineup.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Tez Johnson were two of those 12 preseason honorees.