Qua Ford: A Rising Star with Big Dreams and Bigger Potential

Oregon Defeats Oregon State with Dominant Offensive and Defensive Performance.
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — No. 9 Oregon rebounded from a shaky start to the season with a commanding 49-14 victory over
Oregon heads North for the in-state matchup with Oregon State. Come join the discussion!
Our Game Day primer ahead of the matchup with Oregon State later today.
Oregon commit Nasir Wyatt turned in an impressive performance against Bishop Gorman last week. Check the details here!
Oregon Defeats Oregon State with Dominant Offensive and Defensive Performance.
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — No. 9 Oregon rebounded from a shaky start to the season with a commanding 49-14 victory over
Oregon heads North for the in-state matchup with Oregon State. Come join the discussion!