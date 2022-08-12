QUAAAAACK: 5-star 2023 SF Mookie Cook re-commits to Oregon

It's become a rare occurrence for basketball prospects to decommit from a school outside of instances when a coaching change takes place. It's even more rare for those prospects who do decommit to return to their original school. However, on the heels of landing a recent commitment from five-star forward Kwame Evans Jr., Oregon has done just that as top-10 recruit Marquis "Mookie" Cook has given Dana Altman and the Ducks his commitment for a second time in the process.

Cook, who is originally from Portland and left Jefferson High School to play at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, originally committed to his home-state school back in late March before rethinking his decision in late June.

Even after decommitting from the Ducks, Cook continued to keep Oregon in the picture as schools like Kentucky, Arizona and Gonzaga all become major players in the process as well. A move to the G-League Ignite team was part of the process as well.

Altman and his staff pushed through all of it to land Cook's commitment for a second time sealing another elite prospect in the 2023 class.

Cook joins a class that includes in-state point guard Jackson Shelstad (West Linn HS) in addition to Evans, who is currently rated as the No. 13 prospect in the class by Rivals.

He is the ninth five-star prospect Altman and his staff have landed a commitment from since 2015. In that time only Kel'el Ware (No. 7) and Bol Bol (No. 4) have been rated higher than Cook when committing to the Ducks.

In addition to his work on the basketball court, Cook recently landed an acting gig as a young LeBron James in an upcoming biopic about the NBA superstar.

Cook, Evans and Shelstad will all have their first opportunity to sign with the Ducks in November during the early signing period.