QUAAAAACK: Oregon lands commitment from 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei
For months the three schools that moved to the top of Matayo Uiagalelei's recruitment had been well established. Barring a major surprise, the five-star prospect from California was going to end up either playing at Oregon, USC or Ohio State. Since the summer there have been moments when each program was viewed as the perceived leader.
However, the only thing that matters is being the leader when it comes time for the 6-foot-6 edge rusher to sign a National Letter of Intent.
That time arrived Wednesday, and when the dust settled it was Oregon that won out for the 18th-ranked prospect in the class.
Oregon went into Early Signing Day as one of the programs in the best position to make a splash. There was late buzz Tuesday night that the Ducks had done enough to secure a commitment from Uiagalelei, and he confirmed that by having his head coach at St. John Bosco announce his commitment to Dan Lanning's program during a ceremony for his school Monday morning.
Uiagalelei didn't announce the decision himself since he was at home recovering after a blood transfusion that came as part of a four-day stay in the hospital according to his head coach, Jason Negro. So, instead, Negro read a letter from Uiagalelei announcing his choice in favor of the Ducks giving Oregon yet another top recruit on a big day for the staff in Eugene.
Oregon was able to get Uiagalelei out on multiple visits throughout the process, and over time his bond with defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi grew strong. The Ducks were on the cusp of being a College Football Playoff challenger, and Uiagalelei sees plenty of promise for the future of the program.
“They’re pretty young and they’re on the rise,” Uiagalelei said of Oregon earlier in the year. “There is a lot of potential they have there. The same thing when I took my visit there just hanging with the coaches and the players just seeing their culture and how they move and how they want to use me."
Oregon has been focused on building from the inside out in many ways during the current recruiting cycle. The offensive line has been in focus this fall, and now Uiagalelei gives the Ducks a strong presence up front on defense. The new commit feels that he will be able to make an impact for the Ducks early in his career.
“I feel like I could go anywhere and make my way in, and change the whole defense,” he said. “Not to sound cocky. I’m confident in myself just to say that we’re really working to change and help the whole defense."
Uiagalelei's commitment gives Dan Lanning's program another boost after it lost its previous lone five-star prospect, quarterback Dante Moore, when he decided to flip his pledge to UCLA.
Lanning and the Ducks have answered back by adding Uiagalelei and fellow five-star recruit Peyton Bowen on Early Signing Day to become the top two prospects in the class.