For months the three schools that moved to the top of Matayo Uiagalelei's recruitment had been well established. Barring a major surprise, the five-star prospect from California was going to end up either playing at Oregon, USC or Ohio State. Since the summer there have been moments when each program was viewed as the perceived leader.

However, the only thing that matters is being the leader when it comes time for the 6-foot-6 edge rusher to sign a National Letter of Intent.

That time arrived Wednesday, and when the dust settled it was Oregon that won out for the 18th-ranked prospect in the class.

Oregon went into Early Signing Day as one of the programs in the best position to make a splash. There was late buzz Tuesday night that the Ducks had done enough to secure a commitment from Uiagalelei, and he confirmed that by having his head coach at St. John Bosco announce his commitment to Dan Lanning's program during a ceremony for his school Monday morning.

Uiagalelei didn't announce the decision himself since he was at home recovering after a blood transfusion that came as part of a four-day stay in the hospital according to his head coach, Jason Negro. So, instead, Negro read a letter from Uiagalelei announcing his choice in favor of the Ducks giving Oregon yet another top recruit on a big day for the staff in Eugene.