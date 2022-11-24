Head coach Dan Lanning was brought to Oregon after guiding the top defense in college football last year at Georgia, but it is the offensive side of the ball that has helped position the Ducks for a run at the Pac-12 title. Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has helped Oregon become one of the top offensive teams in the country this season, and recruits have taken notice.

Oregon continues to fill up its 2023 class, but the work has already started on the next group. The Ducks received another boost for 2024 on Thursday when four-star receiver Tyseer Denmark announced his commitment to the program after picking Oregon over in-state school Penn State and Ohio State.

"[Oregon] was the school I loved so much when I was growing up," Denmark previously said. "I loved watching that Chip Kelly's offense and to this day I go back and watch Marcus Mariota play. They're progressing right now. They got Bo Nix ... and a couple other studs out there."

Denmark is the third commitment in the 2024 class for Oregon and the second addition to the group this week after Washington offensive lineman Fox Crader announced his pledge to the Ducks on Monday. All three commits in the class are expected to play offense in Eugene with North Medford tight end AJ Pugliano being the other recruit already in the class after giving the Ducks his commitment a month ago.

The addition of Denmark, who is ranked 125th overall in the class and is the 17th-best receiver in 2024 according to Rivals, helps the Ducks continue a hot streak on the recruiting trail this fall.

Since the beginning of October, Oregon has added eight commitments to both its 2023 and 2024 classes. Denmark is the third recruit to commit to the Ducks this week joining Crader and 2023 Florida-based offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson, who gave the program his pledge Wednesday evening.

The team might not be done adding recruits either as four-star defensive end Johnny Bowens will be announcing his college choice Thursday afternoon when he decides between the Ducks, Texas A&M and Texas. The 2023 prospect from Judson High School in Converse, Texas had been committed to the Aggies for months but backed off that pledge and eventually took an official visit to Oregon this fall.

Landing Denmark this early in the process is another impressive recruiting win for Lanning and his program as the 5-foot-11 receiver has already compiled an impressive list of offers. Among the schools that have already offered the four-star prospect are Alabama, Michigan, USC, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas and Texas A&M among many others.