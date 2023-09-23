No program has built a better relationship with 2026 defensive lineman Tony Cumberland than Oregon. Saturday, shortly after the Ducks knocked off Colorado in a top-25 matchup at Autzen Stadium, the four-star prospect from Scottsdale, Arizona announced his pledge to the Ducks.

Cumberland made visits to other programs such as Ohio State, Tennessee and nearby Arizona State during his recruitment, but he took several trips to Eugene helping form a bond between the top-50 prospect and the staff at Oregon.

Ducks head coach Dan Lanning has not been shy about building for the future adding commitments from underclassmen early in the process. Oregon already holds commitments from four 2025 prospects while Cumberland is now the first 2026 recruit to join the class.

Cumberland added his offer from the Ducks back in the spring, and he has added plenty of interest from around the country heading into his sophomore season at Desert Mountain High School.

Ole Miss, Texas, Washington, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and in-state Arizona are some of the other schools that have jumped in with early offers for the new Oregon commit.

Cumberland had a big freshman season in 2022 as he ended the year with 38 tackles, 16 1/2 tackles for loss and 6 sacks.