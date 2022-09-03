There’s never a bad time for a surprise, especially the night before a big game. Oregon is set to open its season Saturday against No. 3 Georgia in Atlanta, and if you heard some cheers coming from the team hotel Friday night there’s a clear explanation. The Ducks added another important commitment as four-star Rivals250 defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington finally went public with his pledge to the program.

Washington had intended to make his commitment known next week. However, after his Chandler, Arizona squad routed Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, California) in the final game of the day at the Honor Bowl, 62-7, the 6-foot-5 senior decided to surprise his teammates by announcing his decision.

The four-star prospect, who is originally from Detroit, had narrowed his choices down to Oregon, LSU, Oklahoma and Florida before making his decision. He took visits to see the first three schools up close earlier in the year. He last made the trek to Eugene late in July, and he plans to return to Oregon for an official visit some time this season.

The opportunity to play for Dan Lanning and the Oregon coaching staff plus the comfort he felt during his multiple trips with the Ducks won out in the end.

“They’re some real active people,” Washington said. “They really entertaining. Real people you can really live through.”

Though Washington surprised his teammates with his decision after Friday’s win, the Oregon coaches are not going to be caught off guard by the decision. The new Ducks pledge says he gave the staff his commitment during his previous visit and kept it quiet until the right moment.

“I thought about it a little before I took my officials,” he said. “But, I was like, ‘Ah, let me take the officials and see what else I got.’ After I took the officials, I was like, ‘Lets go with Oregon.’ When I went up there last time I silent committed, came here and here I am with the shirt on.”

Washington made several impressive plays for Chandler in its season-opening win in California on Friday night including a big forced fumble that turned into a touchdown for his team. He made his presence felt throughout the night and feels he will fit in well with the Ducks’ defense after hearing what Lanning has planned for him in the future.

“One, it’s not going to be easy, but he sees me fitting in very well,” Washington said. “Bringing versatility back and forth from D-end to D-tackle.”

Washington is now the sixth defensive lineman to commit to the Ducks in the 2023 class, and he is the 17th commitment overall for the program in Lanning’s first full cycle as head coach. Oregon currently sits at No. 15 overall in the 2023 Rivals team recruiting rankings.