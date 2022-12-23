Oregon was one of the biggest winners of Early Signing Day pulling in high-ranking star after high-ranking star. Even with the loss of its highest-rated commit, Peyton Bowen, after a saga that ended with him flipping twice in two days, the Ducks head into the end of the early signing period ranked 11th overall and have the No. 1 class in the Pac-12 so far.

The buzz generated from Oregon's success Wednesday sparked plenty of comments on social media from underclassmen, and one prospect in that group decided it was the right time to make his choice in favor of the Ducks.

2024 Rivals100 athlete Jordan Anderson committed to Oregon early Thursday morning deciding that the timing and fit is right with the Ducks to move forward with making his pledge.

The 6-foot, two-way standout from Millikan High School in Long Beach, California compiled an impressive offer list in a short amount of time before the start of his junior season. USC, Tennessee, Georgia, Michigan, Texas and Washington are just some of the schools that put in early effort to land the versatile junior.

Ultimately, Oregon continued to stay consistent throughout the process. He sported Oregon gloves in the first game of the season and throughout the spring and summer, and his multiple visits out to Eugene helped pave the way for his early decision.

The Ducks have plenty to offer as a program for a recruit like Anderson, but what truly matters as much as anything else is his relationship with receivers coach Junior Adams, Dan Lanning and the coaches in Eugene. The top-65 prospect has built a strong connection with Adams, and that led to the early decision as well.

"Everything is off the chart with Oregon," he previously said. "I got a good relationship with coach Adams and pretty much everybody on the staff. ... They bring a different type of energy. That national championship energy.

"So, every time you're on that campus you know it's national championship energy around the whole coaching staff and that's what you gotta love about it. At the end of the day, you want to go compete for a national championship when you're in college."

Anderson is a legitimate two-way player at Millikan who excels on both sides of the ball. He is expected to play receiver at Oregon, and this season he caught 47 passes for 984 yards to go with 14 receiving touchdowns. Defensively, he had 38 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 7 pass breakups and an interception. He also contributed on special teams as a returner during his junior season.

Oregon has already jumped out to a head start in its 2024 class with four commitments in the mix including three four-star commits. Anderson is the highest-rated member of the group, which currently ranks seventh in the Rivals team recruiting rankings for 2024.