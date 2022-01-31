Four-star 2022 CB Jahlil Florence re-commits to Oregon

The recruitment of four-star cornerback Jahlil Florence took some turns, but it will end right where it began. The San Diego-Lincoln senior has committed to Oregon once again. Monday, he picked the Ducks over USC after previously announcing the two Pac-12 programs were his finalists.

Florence backed off his pledge to the Ducks in December after originally committing to the previous coaching staff in August.

The Trojans then entered the picture when Florence took the time to reassess his recruitment. Lincoln Riley and the new coaching staff at USC made the four-star prospect a priority that included an in-home visit with Florence and his family earlier this month.

All the while Oregon never stopped pursuing Florence with both cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi showing up to the four-star prospect’s house at midnight when the dead period came to an end Jan. 14.

Head coach Dan Lanning also made the trek to meet with Florence earlier in the month as well. That led to an official visit with the Ducks over the weekend allowing the coaches to finally seal Florence’s commitment for good.

The 2022 recruit has been able to build a strong relationship with the Oregon coaches in recent weeks giving him the comfort level he needed to move forward with his re-commitment to the program.

“It’s been dope,” Florence told Rivals’ Adam Gorney last week about his feelings on the Ducks. “It’s been a dope impression. I keep in contact with them pretty much every day. They’re dope dudes and they show that I’m a priority and we have a good relationship so far.

“They’re super consistent with texting me every day and staying on me and telling me their goals for the upcoming season and what they want to do and take them to the natty. They want to go to the national championship the first year they’re there and they want to build a national champion defensive team.”

Florence is now the 12th member of the 2022 recruiting class for Oregon after Texas defensive back Khamari Terrell joined the group Friday when he made his commitment to the Ducks. Monday’s decision by Florence means he will continue to play alongside his high school teammate, Jalil Tucker, who also visited Eugene over the weekend.

Adding Florence continues a trend late in the cycle for Lanning and his staff as the coaches have focused on retooling the secondary. Oregon added Colorado star cornerback Christian Gonzalez through the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this month giving the program an influx of talent at the various defensive back positions. That includes high three-star safety Trejon Williams from Jefferson High School in Portland, who gave the Ducks his pledge back in March.

Oregon had to prioritize the defensive back group throughout the 2022 recruiting cycle after losing key players Mykael Wright, Verone McKinley, and DJ James.

Florence, Williams and Terrell will now have an opportunity to sign with the Ducks Wednesday when the regular signing period begins. Recruits in the 2022 class will have until April 1 to sign a National Letter of Intent, though most prospects will sign on the first day of the period this week.