Lee's Summit North's Isaiah Mozee announced his pledge to the Ducks becoming the sixth commitment in Oregon's 15th-ranked 2025 class. Receivers coach Junior Adams continues his impressive run adding talent at the position, and Mozee is already the third four-star pass catcher to join the Ducks in the cycle alongside Cooper Perry and top-30 prospect Dallas Wilson .

Missouri will remain a key recruiting area for Oregon under Dan Lanning. The Ducks' head coach grew up in the state, and his connections to the area remain strong. Wednesday, Lanning's program dipped back into his old stomping grounds to add its latest commitment.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect has already made multiple visits to Eugene throughout his recruitment, but the Ducks had to compete with a number of programs from around the country to earn Mozee's pledge Wednesday.

In-state Missouri had previously been the biggest competition for the Ducks and had set a June official visit with the No. 2-ranked prospect in the state. He's added offers from programs near and far throughout the process including from schools such as Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Nebraska, Michigan State, Tennessee and Stanford among dozens of others.

The newest Oregon receiver commit finished his junior season with 74 catches for 1,033 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns while playing for his dad, Jamar, at Lee's Summit North.