Sione Laulea took his time with the recruiting process doing his due diligence by taking visits to all of the favorites on his list throughout the year. Sunday, he came to a decision. Oregon won out for the four-star prospect from the College of San Mateo by beating out a final group that included Miami and USC.

The 6-foot-4 cornerback from San Mateo, California made several visits to Miami while also taking official visits to schools such as Penn State, Utah and USC as well. Eventually, he settled on his top group cutting out Penn State and Oklahoma leaving only the two West Coast schools and the Hurricanes.

He visited Oregon earlier in the year, and the Ducks have continued to make him a priority since entering the picture.

That work paid off, and now the big defensive back is the 24th commitment for Dan Lanning's program in the 2024 cycle.

Laulea also picked up offers from UCLA, Louisville, Florida State, Colorado, Illinois and many others as he worked his way through the process.

So far this season, the newest Ducks commit is fourth on his team with 17 tackles to go along with 3 1/2 tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

He joins an impressive defensive haul for the Ducks, who have built a top-10 recruiting class in Lanning's second full cycle leading the program. Laulea is the fourth defensive back and third cornerback to join the commitment list at Oregon alongside Rivals250 prospects Dakoda Fields (No. 115) and Ify Obidegwu (No. 172).

Safety Aaron Flowers, another four-star recruit in the Rivals250, is also part of the group of commits in the secondary for Oregon in the current cycle.