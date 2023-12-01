Oregon played for a Pac-12 Championship Friday night, and just as the game was set to kick off the Ducks received some good news that could continue to help have them playing for conference titles in the years to come. Four-star tight end Roger Saleapaga committed is now committed to Oregon after announcing his pledge Friday evening picking the Ducks over a final group that included Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama and in-state Utah.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound prospect from Orem High School made several visits throughout the process to help him make an informed decision. That included multiple trips to see the Ducks as he continued to build a relationship with head coach Dan Lanning and tight ends coach Drew Mehringer.

Baylor hosted Saleapaga for an official visit in the summer, but he held off on taking other official trips until the fall when he could get a chance to see teams in action. Oregon, Utah, Tennessee and Auburn all hosted him this season including the Tigers getting him on campus for the Iron Bowl just last week.

The Ducks had him out on an official visit in mid-November giving him yet another opportunity to see the team and spend time around the staff.

Lanning's program has been out front as the presumed leader this fall but the other schools involved continued to make a push.

Ultimately, Oregon won out and now holds commitments from 19 four-star prospects in the 2024 cycle as it continues to have a top-10 class ranking once again.

He is the second four-star tight end to join the class alongside in-state commit AJ Pugliano. Mehringer and the Ducks have targeted the position heavily in the current cycle, and it has led to an impressive haul heading into the early signing period in just a few weeks.

Saleapaga also held offers from schools such as Washington, Miami, BYU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, UCLA and Colorado among others.