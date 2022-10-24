Oregon had its biggest win of the Dan Lanning era on Saturday, and Monday the program got a jump start on its 2024 recruiting class in a big way. Four-star tight end A.J. Pugliano (North Medford High School) is staying home to play for the Ducks after announcing his commitment to the in-state school after the big weekend in Eugene.

Pugliano currently holds offers from schools such as Oregon State, Washington State and Arizona but the Ducks had jumped out as the early leader as he made multiple trips to Oregon since the beginning of the year.

“First and foremost I would like to thank my mom and all my family for supporting me throughout my life and helping me achieve my goals,” Pugliano wrote in a message to social media announcing his decision. “I want to thank my coaches and teammates for pushing me and allowing me to become the player I am today. To all my friends and supporters, this wouldn’t be possible without you. To my brothers, thank you for guiding me and granting me the love for this game that I’ll never take for granted.

“Since the time I could walk, I dreamed about playing in Autzen Stadium. I had one wish and one vision to line up wearing an “O” on my chest, catching touchdowns for the Ducks. With that being said, I’m proud to announce my commitment to the University of Oregon to fulfill this dream and play for my hometown.”

Pugliano was first offered by the Ducks last summer by the previous coaching staff at Oregon. The new coaches, led by tight ends coach Drew Mehringer, continued that relationship with the 6-foot-4 pass catcher leading to an unofficial visit in the spring.

The bond has continued to grow since that time leading to his decision Monday to announce his commitment to the Ducks.

His pledge helps continue an upward trend for the Ducks landing key playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. There has been an uptick in high-level offensive commits under Dan Lanning's staff with the Ducks putting together an impressive season on that side of the ball guided by new offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.

The Ducks now have four offensive skill players committed who rank as four-star prospects, or higher, in the 2023 and 2024 classes. That group is led by five-star 2023 quarterback Dante Moore and includes four-star receiver Jurrion Dickey and four-star running back Dante Dowdell, who are both also members of the 2023 class.

Overall, Oregon currently holds commitments from 10 prospects rated as four-star recruits, or higher, by Rivals the two classes.

Pugliano, who ranks 190th overall in the 2024 class, is currently rated as the top tight junior tight end in the West.