Dan Lanning has continued to roll on the recruiting trail since arriving at Oregon, and Saturday has brought the latest example of that. Not long after landing a commitment from top-60 quarterback recruit Michael Van Buren, the Ducks have added a second commitment on the day with top-75 edge rusher Xadavien Sims announcing his pledge to Oregon over a final group that also including in-state Oklahoma, Michigan State, TCU and Vanderbilt.

The Sooners had been the odds-on favorite to land Sims' commitment, but the Durant, Oklahoma native made multiple trips to Eugene helping to ultimately end his recruitment.

He is the 13th prospect to commit to Oregon in the 2024 cycle and the eighth since the beginning of April.

Sims is the second highest-rated prospect in the class behind Van Buren and the second edge rusher to join the Ducks for 2024 alongside four-star Yuma, Arizona prospect Jaxson Jones.

Dan Lanning's program now holds commitments from four of the top 100 prospects in the class with its top two joining the class Saturday.

Though Saturday has become a monster day for the Ducks, the work is not yet done with Sims. The top-rated prospect from Oklahoma and the No. 8-ranked strongside defensive end in the class isn't shutting down his recruitment completely.

He has previously expressed his plans to take five official visits, and Friday morning he announced that he will be making a trip to East Lansing for a visit with Michigan State beginning June 2.

So, Lanning and his staff will have to continue to recruit the four-star edge rusher before he reaches a final decision moving forward into the rest of the year.

Sims is the fifth defensive recruit to join Oregon for the 2024 class alongside Jones, defensive lineman Tionne Gray and defensive backs Ify Obidegwu and Aaron Flowers.

Oregon's additions of Van Buren and Sims on Saturday pushed the Ducks to No. 6 in the Rivals overall team recruiting rankings for 2024.